DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot twice Sunday night on Detroit's west side.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 7300 block of Rosemont Avenue, near West Warren and Southfield.

Police said the mother and child were inside the home when a man started firing shots. Police believe the shooter may be the mother's ex-husband.

The child was struck at least twice, police said. He is listed in stable condition.

