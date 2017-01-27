$7.5 Million dollar investment planned for Woodward Grand District in Detroit's New Center

DETROIT - Midtown Detroit, Incorporated and its partners are investing $7.5 million dollars for the redevelopment of Woodward Grand and North End Collective in Detroit's New Center.

The renovation will include 10,000 square feet of retail space, 10,000 square feet of office space and 10 housing units.

The Woodward Grand will be the new headquarters for the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and will include the new Wilda's Cafe restaurant. There is also another $35.5 million dollar investment slated for the district.

President and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, David Egner says "We're excited about the opportunity to move the Foundation's headquarters to an area in the region where our presence might help accelerate the development and momentum that's already on the ground."

The North End Collective will provide space for local entrepreneurs and small business owners. Current shops in the building include Purple Love, Traveling Pants Co., United Front and Live Coal Gallery.

Midtown Detroit, Incorporated is a nonprofit planning and development agency charged with the revitalization of Detroit's Woodward Corridor. It represents over 100 stakeholder and provides a variety of programs for the district.