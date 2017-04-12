94-year-old woman robbed by fake police officer in metro Detroit

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Jennie Jezierski, 94, says she thought she was seeing things at first, but eventually realized that there was a stranger in her home around 7 on Tuesday morning.

"Then, he's standing by my bedroom door," she says.

Jezierski says the man claimed to be a Harper Woods police officer, but wasn't in uniform and wouldn't show her a badge.

She says he walked around the room and started looking in drawers, asking if she had drugs, money or jewelry.

Jezierski says he took off with her TV and wallet. She called 911.

When Harper Woods police arrived, they could see that someone had come in through a rear window.

Investigators say they're actively investigating leads and are hoping to identify the suspect soon.

Thankfully, Jezierski wasn't hurt. She says she didn't feel scared until it was all over.

"I was just having a conversation with him. I don't believe that I was scared..maybe I was numb or something," she says.