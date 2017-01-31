ACRL to file lawsuit against President Trump's immigration ban

The Arab American Civil Rights League is expected to file a lawsuit in Detroit on Tuesday, which will challenge President Trump's new immigration rules.

The suit is being filed on behalf of permanent residents of the United States, who are also citizens of one of the 7 Muslim-majority countries named in the orders described in the immigration ban. It will demand those people be allowed to return to America.

President Trump signed the executive order last week. The ACRL says it's unconstitutional.

Members of local organizations and families affected by the ban will gather on Tuesday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit to make voice their displeasure for the ban, and to support the lawsuit brought by the ACRL.

