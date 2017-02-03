Ahead of Super Bowl, Google app rolls out new feature to help you find creative recipes

(WXYZ) - Besides the actual game and the commercials, one of the best parts of Super Bowl Sunday is the food.



And Google wants to make sure you cultivate a great football feast for the big game. The internet giant just rolled out a new feature on its app to make finding recipes a little more seamless.



Now, when you search food like nachos or chicken wings or chip dip, a carousel of flavors and other categories will populate to help you zero in on your specific desires.



Once you're done with your selections, Google says the app will give you a variety of top recipes to choose from with easy instructions.



So, a simple chicken wings search could quickly yield a recipe for sweet Thai chicken wings or garlic parmesan chicken wings with a tap or two.



How's that for inspiring creativity?



Check out more here.