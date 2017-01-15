Alleged drunk driver crashes through Detroit Metro Airport fence

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - An alleged drunk driver crashed through a perimeter fence at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, police tell 7 Action News.

According to an airport spokesperson, the driver of the car went through the security fence but never accessed a runway.

The driver then fled the scene but was later found inside his vehicle near I-94 and Middlebelt. Airport police removed both the driver and the passenger. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, violation of the Michigan Super Drunk Law and breach of security.

The passenger was issued a ticket for breach of security and released.

According to the airport, the safety and security of the airport, passengers and employees were never at risk.