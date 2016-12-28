Amazon ships more than 1 billion items this holiday season, and enough men's jeans to fill a pool

(WXYZ) - The fondness is growing for online shopping during the holiday season, and Amazon is reaping the rewards.



The company announced that it shipped more than one billion items worldwide this season.



Amazon's own Echo devices topped the company's best seller list. The company says in a news release that the Echo Dot was the most gifted item on Amazon.com this year.

The Alexa Voice Service also helped people over the holidays, according to the company.

Just some examples: the most cooking tips requested from Alexa were reportedly dealing with turkey, prime rib and chocolate chip cookies. Yum!



Looking at the trends, Amazon says more people also turned to their mobile phones to do the shopping - a whopping 72 percent of their customers.



Some fun sales facts: Amazon says it sold enough men's jeans to fill an Olympic size pool - and enough 4K televisions to make it to the peak of Mount Everest more than nine times over.



Check out more here.