Ann Arbor makes Amazon's most romantic cities list

(WXYZ) - One Michigan town is making a mark on Amazon's top 20 most romantic cities list.



Amazon.com makes the selections by looking at sales data from cities across the U.S. in regards to relationship books, romance novels, movies, music and other love-related items.



The "most romantic city" title goes to San Antonio, Texas.

But making an appearance in the middle of the pack is our very own Ann Arbor. The city clocked in at number 10 for romance.



Some other highlights from Amazon's data:



People in Seattle and Atlanta ordered the most romance novels with free same day delivery. When you want a good book, you apparently need it ASAP.

When it comes to Amazon's Alexa voice service, "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston and "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash were among the most requested love songs.



Florida was the state that claimed the most spots on the romantic cities list, with four locations getting that romantic designation.



