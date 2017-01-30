Ann Arbor parks to close as deer cull begins Monday
10:28 AM, Jan 30, 2017
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Several city and University of Michigan parks will close on Monday as the city of Ann Arbor will begin its deer cull.
The program begins after the Ann Arbor City Council approved the project in November.
The list of city parks that will be closed from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Jan. 30 - Feb. 12 include: (You can see them in green in the map above and below)
Bird Hills Nature Area
Hilltop Nature Area
Bluffs Nature Area
Leslie Parks Golf Curse
Leslie Woods Nature Area
Huron Hills Golf Course
Huron Parkway Nature Area Braun Nature
There are also some properties owned by the University of Michigan that will close from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2. Those are in purple above or below.
Plus, there are two surgical sterilization areas where deer will be darted, temporarily removed and then surgically sterilized before being returned.
Other plans in the deer cull include the lethal plan, which is sharpshooting and lethally removing up to 100 deer on public lands.
According to the city, sharpshooting will not occur from a moving vehicle but could happen from a park vehicle. There will be signage posted in multiple languages at the designated parks and nature areas.