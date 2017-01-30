Ann Arbor parks to close as deer cull begins Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Several city and University of Michigan parks will close on Monday as the city of Ann Arbor will begin its deer cull.

The program begins after the Ann Arbor City Council approved the project in November.

The list of city parks that will be closed from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Jan. 30 - Feb. 12 include: (You can see them in green in the map above and below)

Bird Hills Nature Area

Hilltop Nature Area

Bluffs Nature Area

Leslie Parks Golf Curse

Leslie Woods Nature Area

Huron Hills Golf Course

Huron Parkway Nature Area Braun Nature

There are also some properties owned by the University of Michigan that will close from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2. Those are in purple above or below.

Plus, there are two surgical sterilization areas where deer will be darted, temporarily removed and then surgically sterilized before being returned.

Other plans in the deer cull include the lethal plan, which is sharpshooting and lethally removing up to 100 deer on public lands.

According to the city, sharpshooting will not occur from a moving vehicle but could happen from a park vehicle. There will be signage posted in multiple languages at the designated parks and nature areas.

To learn more about the deer cull, click here.