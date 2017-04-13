Ann Marie's All Stars: MaryKay Kubicek

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Teachers wear many hats from educator to counselor and mother and one Dearborn teacher is known for going above and beyond even that.

MaryKay Kubicek is the one teacher students at Dearborn High school say they can always go to no matter how big or small the problem.

“She completely changed the way I thought about school,” Senior Adam Elder said.

“Mrs. Kubichek is a wonderful human being who will listen to whatever you have to say,” another student said.

Her classroom is always filled with students before, after and even in-between classes.

“I love my students so much, there’s something so alive about teenagers,” Kubicek said.

She teaches language arts but her lessons go far beyond the classroom.

“I didn’t have any love for myself, I didn’t have any guidance somewhere to look for that,” senior Jason Bender said.

Once homeless and without guidance Bender says he wouldn’t be graduating without Ms. Kubicek. This fall he’ll begin school at Eastern Michigan University.

“She took me up there for my interviews and all this stuff, when I needed a parent to come up with me, she was there,” Bender said.

Kubicek is known for that connection with students outside the classroom.

“Social media has been fantastic, I spend so much time talking to students,” she said. “We use twitter, we use snap chat, we use Instagram and that’s where I get to learn more about them than I do inside the classroom.”

That’s exactly how the seniors plan to stay in touch with their favorite teacher after graduation.

“She was put in my life for a specific purpose and without her being there I feel like it would have been drastically different.” Bender said.

Congratulations Ms. Kubicek!

