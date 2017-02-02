Ann Marie's All Stars: Amy Flynn helps Oakland County students

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) - A counselor helping students throughout Oakland County is getting recognized for her efforts.

Amy Flynn is giving students at Oakland Schools Technical Campuses the opportunity to get a jump start on working while finishing school. It’s the tools to succeed that are changing lives and our student’s futures.

“She does everything, if something is going on on our campus she is the person to go to she is just the most organized and fun loving person about education,” Teacher Bailey Garwood said.

At Oakland Schools Technical School Southwest, students are career focused and hungry for opportunities – making the guidance of counselors essential.

“She was able to help me get to the light at the end of my tunnel,” student Hunter Spence said.

Flynn is a counselor known for her years of tireless work ensuring students get on the right path.

“I can’t thank her enough she was just helping me get a work based learning job so I can actually work, make money and learn at the same time,” Spence said.

For Flynn, this is her passion.

“I think of it as having the opportunity to really change lives, I mean really students need that one-on-one in high school,” Flynn said.

Their success is her joy. A student recently visited Flynn who had a dream of joining the military.

“He came in in his uniform, really proud and confident, really it is what it’s all about, it happens every day here,” she said.

And it’s not just students she’s inspiring.

“It’s really awesome to see from a younger educator’s standpoint to learn from her everyday,” Garwood said.

To nominate someone for Ann Marie’s All Stars email annmarie.laflamme@wxyz.com

Subject: Ann Marie’s All Stars Nomination: (nominee’s name)

Nominator’s name and phone number:

Why this person deserves to be honored as an All Star: