Ann Marie's All Stars: Mrs. Chelsea Laurencelle

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) -

As school winds down for most students and teachers, we’re honoring those going above and beyond in education.

Mrs. Chelsea Laurencelle isn't headed to summer vacation without knowing just how much she's appreciated. And becoming one of our All Stars isn't the only award she's being honored with.

“She takes the time to get to know her kids and I think a lot of society misses what’s special about these kids and she understands it,” Joe Viviano said.

It’s what Viviano has always dreamed of for Isabelle, a teacher who sees past her autism and into her potential.

"I remember a particular time at school where my daughter was having a very, very difficult time,” he said. “You look at Chelsea and you think she would be ‘take her out of the school please,’ but Chelsea said to me, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t reach her today’ and that left a huge impression on me.”

Mrs. Laurencelle teaches at Roberts Elementary in Shelby Township, a favorite amongst teachers, students and parents. This year she was honor with Macomb County’s ‘Make a Difference’ award.

“She just makes everyone better, she makes the teachers better in the school,” Principal John Hurley said.

She says teaching Special Ed is what she says she’s meant to do.

“I just love my kids so much, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Laurencelle said. “In high school I decided I wanted to be a Special Ed teacher when I did Special Olympics.”

And that’s where she finds her joy.

“I love my kids so much, they always put a smile on my face, they always want to warm my heart,” she said. “I get to watch them grow from first grade to third grade which is one of the coolest things, just to see the difference.”

