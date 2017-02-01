Are there too many antibiotics in your fast food meat?

(WXYZ) - The Chain Reaction II report sounds the alarm on overuse of antibiotics in animals that end up at many fast food restaurants.

Here in the United States, 70 percent of antibiotics sold are used in livestock production. They are given regularly to animals that are not sick. Animals are often raised in crowded, unsanitary farm factories. Antibiotics help them survive and grow faster. All animals have bacteria in their intestines, but resistant bacteria won’t be killed off, instead they multiply.