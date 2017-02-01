Are there too many antibiotics in your fast food meat?
(WXYZ) - The Chain Reaction II report sounds the alarm on overuse of antibiotics in animals that end up at many fast food restaurants.
Here in the United States, 70 percent of antibiotics sold are used in livestock production. They are given regularly to animals that are not sick. Animals are often raised in crowded, unsanitary farm factories. Antibiotics help them survive and grow faster. All animals have bacteria in their intestines, but resistant bacteria won’t be killed off, instead they multiply.
Resistant bacteria can contaminate the meat we eat. Antibiotic misuse in the livestock industry and in human medicine is causing antibiotic resistance. It’s become a global public health threat. Bacterial infections are getting harder to treat and people are sick longer. The Center for Disease Control estimates that roughly 2 million Americans get antibiotic-resistant infections every year. About 23,000 die because of it.
Two fast food restaurant chains, Panera and Chipotle offer several meat choices that have been raised without the routine use of antibiotics.
1. Don’t replace healthy home-made meals with regular trips to fast food restaurants. Pack healthy snacks to tie you over until you get home.
2. When buying meat at the grocery store, chose organic antibiotic free options whenever possible.
3. When handling raw meat at home, be sure to wash your hands, utensils and surfaces to avoid contamination.
4. When you do eat out, ask the restaurant owner or manager about their meat sourcing. This lets them know you value healthier meat and can help propel change.
Unfortunately, 16 of the 25 largest U.S. fast and casual food chains received a grade of F. This means they’ve taken no action to lower the use of antibiotics. This includes popular places like Kentucky Fried Chicken, Sonic, Little Caesars and Applebees. You can look for the full list online by searching “Chain Reaction II” report.