Ask Dr. Nandi: Using NSAIDs during a cold may increase heart attack risk

(WXYZ) - NSAIDs are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs which are often used to treat pain and inflammation. A new study from the National Taiwan University Hospital found those who take NSAIDS for cold, flu symptoms or other acute respiratory infections could increase their risk of a heart attack.

Researchers analyzed data from almost 10,000 patients who had been hospitalized. They found the risk for a heart attack was 3.4 times higher for a patient given NSAIDS during an acute respiratory infection. And that risk rose to 7.2 times higher if the NSAIDs were given intravenously.



Two commonly used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are Ibuprofen (Motrin) and aspirin. There’s also Naproxen (Aleve) and arthritis medications like celecoxib (Celebrex). The study results are observational, but we need to be careful because NSAIDs are commonly used during acute respiratory infection episodes.



There are other medications that can relieve pain that may be safer alternatives during acute respiratory infections. So, here are my prescriptions;



Partha’s RX:

1. If you have pain, try acetaminophen first. It doesn’t appear to increase the risk for heart attacks.

2. If you do need NSAIDs, take the lowest dose first for the shortest amount of time.

3. Be sure to read the medication guide and take NSAIDs only as directed.

4. Before using NSAIDs, talk with your doctor. Especially if you have heart disease or high blood pressure.



You should stop taking NSAIDs and seek medical help if you experience chest pain, trouble breathing, sudden weakness in one part or side of the body, or sudden slurred speech. Be sure to reduce your risk for heart disease by not smoking, and manage your blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.