ATF arrests one person after executing search warrant for weapons, explosives in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - One person was arrested after the ATF executed a search warrant at a home in Romulus on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police helped execute the warrant, and the bomb squad was called in as a precautionary measure because they thought they would find weapons and explosives inside the home.

They didn't find any weapons, explosives or drugs, we're told.

One person inside the home was arrested on a warrant. It's not clear what they were arrested for.