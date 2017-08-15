Athletic apparel giant Lululemon opening in downtown Detroit

Partly Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Athletic apparel giant Lululemon is expected to open in downtown Detroit this fall.
Bedrock made the announcement on Twitter.
Bedrock is excited to welcome @lululemon to downtown Detroit! The technical athletic apparel company will be located at 1459 Woodward Ave. pic.twitter.com/8CCcttMTQP— Bedrock (@BedrockDetroit) August 15, 2017
