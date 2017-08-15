Athletic apparel giant Lululemon opening in downtown Detroit

2:29 PM, Aug 15, 2017
18 mins ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Athletic apparel giant Lululemon is expected to open in downtown Detroit this fall. 

Bedrock made the announcement on Twitter. 

