AutoGlow, presented by Ford Motor Company, is set to take place on Friday, January 13

AutoGlow takes place before and after the charity preview on Friday, January 13

(WXYZ) - Tickets are now on sale for AutoGlow, a gala to benefit The Children's Center.

It will be held on Friday, January 13 at Ford Field in Detroit. It will take place before and after the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview.

The event, which is presented by Ford Motor Company, supports The Children's Center and the services they provide to over 7,500 families each year.

