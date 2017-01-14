Avondale High School to host Michigan's largest train show January 15th

The largest model train show in the state comes to Avondale High School on January 15th for the 13th straight year. The fun will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the school, at 2800 Waukegan in Auburn Hills.

The "A" Train Show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Avondale Education Foundation (AEF) which funds educational enrichment activities in and out of the classroom for Avondale students in Kindergarten through post-high school. Featuring almost 400 vendor tables, working train exhibits, a special room of crafts for little engineers, a train race, a full length motion picture and more, the show draws thousands of train enthusiasts from around the State.

Admission is $4 per person and children under 12 are free. All of the activities, including the movie, Thomas and Friends - the Great Train Race (showing at 1 p.m.) , are free with admission. Food is available for purchase.

(WXYZ) -