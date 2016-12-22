Big travel day expected at Detroit Metro Airport before holiday rush

(WXYZ) - A major travel day is expected at Detroit Metro Airport and airports across the country on Thursday as people prepare to go home for the holidays.

Early on Thursday morning, things were running smoothly at the check-in at the McNamara Terminal, but just like we saw during Thanksgiving, there will be crowds of people later in the morning.

The same tips apply as Thanksgiving travel, and if you're destination is in the United States, plan to get to the airport around 90 minutes early.

There have already been travel problems on the west coast. Huge delays at LAX in Los Angeles on Wednesday caused a ripple effect throughout the entire airline system.