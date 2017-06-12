Binky app generates fake social media feed to keep you busy & less irritated

(WXYZ) - We’ve all been there: you’ve got some time to kill so you hop on your phone to scroll through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

And it’s usually not long before you come across a post that makes you angry or flat out irritable.

That's the reason for a new app that aims to give you the satisfaction of social media without all of the frustration.

It's called Binky and it’s described as a "fake social media app that’s better than the real thing." The app is basically a feed with a variety of pictures from an auditorium to fruit to Bob Dylan.

Binky lets users like the random photos, swipe left or right, share to nowhere and comment. In terms of the comments, the app basically writes them for you, so no thought is needed.

The beauty to all of this? No one sees it, and that's the point.

The creator posted on the site Product Hunt that people can use Binky in place of "scrolling through awful news on Twitter" and "scrolling past people who are happier than you on Facebook."

One of the reviewers of the app called it a social media fidget spinner.

A note: the app is more geared toward an adult audience — so keep that in mind before letting kids download it.



Binky is free and available on iOS with an Android version reportedly in the works.