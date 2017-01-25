Birmingham middle school helps student battling cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - A Birmingham school came together Tuesday night to help a student battling cancer.

Derby Middle School held a fundraiser to help Ella Blonsky. The sixth grader is battling a form of soft tissue cancer.

Her family was surprised by the outpouring of generosity from the community.

"This is just mind blowing right now, the turnout we had tonight. We've had a couple of fundraisers in the past but this by all mean tops everything we've done so far," said Willima Blonsky, Ella's father.

Ella is currently undergoing treatment in Cincinnati. Her family is accepting donations through crowdrise.com/EllaCainStrong