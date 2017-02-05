Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 23°
HI: 35°
LO: 25°
HI: 41°
LO: 28°
Black HBlack History exhibit
Black Doll Exhibit
Black History Month
Charles H. Wright Museum
DETROIT (WXYZ) - February is Black History Month and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is celebrating.
A variety of events are scheduled take place this month at the museum, giving people a chance to learn about African American history and culture.
The museum, located at E. Warren and Brush Street in Detroit, includes over 35,000 artifacts and other materials.
Click here for a complete list of events taking place this month.