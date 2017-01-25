Right now Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly traffic accident.

Police tell 7 Action News that around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night, a 2014 Maserati traveling Eastbound on Square Lake Rd. rear-ended a 2009 Subaru legacy. The Subaru was pushed off the road and into the barrier fence.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the Subaru, a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead.

The 43-year-old driver of the Maserati, who is from Bloomfield Hills, is in stable condition. Police say he had been drinking and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Traffic Investigations Unit at 248-433-7749.

