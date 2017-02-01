Investigation underway after body found in house fire on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A body was found inside a home after an overnight fire on Detroit's southwest side.

Detroit police say it happened around 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of Lane Street.

Investigators are not releasing much information this morning. They say fire crews discovered the body in the living room after it had been badly burned.

Police are trying to determine if the death was an accident or a homicide.

Family says their 48-year-old relative, Alvaro Jimenez, is the victim. We're told Jimenez and another man were living in the home and did not have electricity or gas. They reportedly used an extension cord to get power from a neighbor.

Family believes the fire was likely caused by a faulty circuit.

