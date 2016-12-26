Police: 17-year-old daughter under arrest in deadly stabbing of 45-year-old Clinton Township mother

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Clinton Township police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment on Sunday night.



According to police, they are investigating this as a murder.



The victim is a 45-year-old woman. Her name has not been released by police, but the woman’s neighbors tell 7 Action News they’re concerned because the apartment that appears to be the focus of their investigation also housed children.



“There is literally three of them,” said Nikki Dawson, who lives upstairs from the apartment where the investigation was focused on Monday morning. “I see them all the time when I do my laundry. That’s my question: ‘Where are the kids?’ Because, I know they live with her.”



Police would not confirm that the woman takes care of children. At this time they will only say that the woman’s death was suspicious in nature, which led them to their current investigation.



Investigators also said that an autopsy will be needed to determine the woman’s cause of death.



“It’s a shocker,” said Delano Erwin, another resident of the complex. “You wouldn’t think that would happen right next door to your house.”



Erwin said he’s lived here roughly three years, and that while he’s seen police in the area before he doesn’t recall ever seeing police show up at the apartment for such a serious situation.



“Nope, never thought that would have happened.”



Police originally took a call for a deceased woman at the apartment complex on Sunday night shortly before 10 a.m. They have remained on scene ever since.