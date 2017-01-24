Three cars involved in fiery crash in front of Dearborn hookah lounge

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A three-car accident in Dearborn ended with one of the vehicles catching fire and crashing onto the patio of a hookah lounge.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Warren Ave. and Chase Rd.

Police tell 7 Action News the car that crashed onto the patio of Signature Hookah Lounge actually split in half.

There are reports of injuries. One of the drivers suffered a broken leg, but we're told this was not a fatal crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, but those injuries were not serious.

Chase Rd. at Warren Ave. was closed for a short time, but it has since reopened.

Police still aren't sure what led up to the accident. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, but the crash does remain under investigation at this time.

Stay with 7 Action News & WXYZ.com for updates on this breaking news story.