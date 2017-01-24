Police investigating after woman found dead in Commerce Township

COMMERCE TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman was killed Monday evening in Commerce Twp., and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department says they are now investigating it as a homicide.

Deputies tell us she died at a home near Huron Valley Hospital on Applebrook Dr. around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators aren't sure of the cause of death, but a man was detained for questioning. It's not clear if that man and the victim were in any kind of relationship, but they did know each other.

We're told there is no danger to the public, and deputies aren't looking for any other suspects.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is expected to release more details about the homicide later Tuesday.

Stay with 7 Action News & WXYZ.com for the latest developments on this breaking news story.