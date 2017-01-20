Business networking site LinkedIn is getting spruced up with big redesign

(WXYZ) - The business networking site LinkedIn is getting spruced up.



Whether you're job hunting, or just networking, LinkedIn has been a valuable one-stop shop.



Now the site is rolling out a complete redesign, according to a news release. LinkedIn is calling it the "largest desktop redesign" since its beginning.



So, what can users expect?



In addition to a site that's easier to navigate, LinkedIn says there will also be additional features aimed at helping you snag that next big opportunity.



First, the site will offer up enhanced suggestions on how to make your profile sing -- think buzz words and skills that are on the minds of recruiters.



Next, if there's a position you've been eyeing, on top of showing you the connections that could help get you a foot in the door, LinkendIn will guide you on how to reach out to them. A highlights box will show you if maybe, you attended the same school as them or have a mutual connection.



Aside from those helpful features, users can reportedly expect a news feed remodeled with a stronger algorithm, showing more information that matters to you.



The new design will also have real-time messaging, so you can shoot a message to that connection from anywhere on the site.



LinkedIn says the new design will be rolling out to users worldwide in the coming weeks.



Read more here.