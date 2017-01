(WXYZ) - The Council of American-Islamic Relations says that it will announce a lawsuit today against President Trump's immigration ban.

CAIR says it is representing more than 20 people challenging the ban.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the organization's Capitol Hill headquarters in Washington, D.C.

It is expected to be streamed on CAIR's Facebook page.

“There is no evidence that refugees – the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation – are a threat to national security,” said CAIR National Litigation Director Lena F. Masri, Esq in a statement. “This is an order that is based on bigotry, not reality.”