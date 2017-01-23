Calls for Mayor Jim Fout's resignation expected at Warren City Council Tuesday

(WXYZ) - Tuesday night's Warren City Council meeting is expected to be packed with people calling for Mayor Jim Fouts's resignation.

Plus, one councilman wants to hire independent counsel to investigate violations of Michigan Election law.

Councilman Keith Sadowski says the city needs to be protected and that's the Council's responsibility. He's invited one attorney to speak to the council and is expecting a vote by the council.

As 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner first reported a couple of weeks ago, Mayor Fouts turned his Warren State of the City speech into a fundraiser for a Political Action Committee close to him last year and raised more than $20,000.

One of Fouts' appointees, Gust Ghanam has been fined $500 by the state in the case.

The state is also seeking more information from Mayor Fouts about how many other city employees and resources were used in the slick production on Warren TV, ticket sales through the Mayor's office and notices for the event placed in Warren city water bills.

The state has given Mayor Fouts until February 9 to respond.

Others are expected to call for Mayor Fouts's resignation including up to 200 members of the Carpenters and Millwrights union based in Warren. Union Director Mike Barnwell tells 7 Action News this can not be acceptable for the Mayor.

Even though Fouts maintains the recordings are not him and "engineered" to sound like him, Barnwell says he's known Fouts for years and says, "it's him."