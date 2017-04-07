Carhartt, Pudge Rodriguez surprise Detroit workers with Opening Day tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Just days after announcing a partnership with '47 and the Detroit Tigers, Carhartt and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez surprised some Detroit workers ahead of Opening Day.

Carhartt showed up in a collaboration-wrapped truck, handing out the new gear which was signed by Pudge and giving the workers tickets to Opening Day.

The company introduced exclusive Tigers and Boston Red Sox merchandise at Comerica Park on Opening Day called OUTWORK x OUTROOT.

