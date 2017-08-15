CDC working to determine what is causing illness tied to produce

(WXYZ) - The Centers for Disease Control is working to find out what is causing an outbreak of an illness spread sometimes through contaminated fruits and vegetables.

The illness is caused by Cyclospora, a one-celled parasite that causes a nasty intestinal infection.

Since the start of May, there have been 206 cases. The CDC says that is more than double the typical amount of cases seen during this period. Four recent cases have been confirmed in Michigan, including one in Macomb County.

If you get sick with this parasite you can expect to experience severe diarrhea. Other potential symptoms include loss of appetite, fatigue and weight loss.

While the CDC hasn’t yet figured out the source of these illnesses, in the past it has been linked with imported produce. In the past, the parasite has been found on basil, cilantro, certain kinds of lettuce, raspberries and snow peas.

Health officials say people should not stop eating fruits and vegetables. They should see a doctor if they believe they are ill.