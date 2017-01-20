Channel 7 Family Day returns to North American International Auto Show

Channel 7 Family Day at NAIAS - Channel 7 Family Day returns to the North American International Auto Show on Friday, Jan. 20.

This free event will feature appearances from 7 Action News personalities, live music, fun and interactive events for kids, giveaways and much more. ABC Good Morning America correspondent T.J.Holmes will be at Cobo to kick off the day.

Activities take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the atrium of Cobo Center, located on the East end of the main concourse.

