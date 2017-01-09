Charges dismissed against 58-year-old woman whose 13-year-old grandson allegedly killed friend

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has not decided if they will appeal a judge's decision to dismiss charges against 58-year-old Lise Cox whose grandson allegedly used her revolver to accidentally kill his 13-year-old friend Emarjae (E.J.) Watkins.

Cox was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Second Degree Child Abuse after Detroit Police say her 13-year-old grandson was able to get ahold of her handgun on December 12 when she was at work and her grandchildren stayed home after snow forced the cancelation of school.

Cox reportedly kept her unloaded gun on the floor under a dresser and several bullets were kept in a jar on the dresser. Cox's defense attorney says his client also kept her bedroom door locked, but that her 13-year-old grandson essentially broke into her bedroom and took the firearm and one bullet.

The teen was allegedly playing with the gun when he pulled the trigger and shot and killed his friend.

Judge Kenneth King said there was not enough evidence to point to Cox as being grossly negligent.

During her preliminary examination Monday, Cox's 15-year-old grandson testified that she told them to stay away from her gun and out of her bedroom.

The teen also testified that he saw his grandmother's bedroom door had the lock on it after she went to work that day.

Cox's 13-year-old grandson remains charged as a juvenile with Manslaughter - Death by Weapon Aimed with Intent but without Malice; Felony Firearm; and Careless Discharge Causing Injury or Death.