Felony charges dismissed against two CPS social workers in death of 3-year-old boy

(WXYZ) - Felony charges have been dismissed against two state social workers charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Detroit boy in 2016.

Elaine Brown, 24, and Kelly Williams, 47, were facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, second degree child abuse.

According to Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller, the misdemeanor willful neglect of duty charges remain pending in district court.

Prosecutors say the boy's body was found on May 25 in his mother's apartment in Detroit.

The boy's mother has been charged with second degree murder.

Prosecutors claimed both women failed in their duties as employees of Child Protective Services and never followed up after a troubling home visit.

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the court's decision for a possible appeal of the felony charges.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued the following statement about today's decision: