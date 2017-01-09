Chevrolet introduces all-new 2018 Traverse

(WXYZ) - Chevrolet has completely redesigned the Traverse, offering technologies to help keep passengers of all ages and lifestyles comfortable and connected.

The Traverse offers maximum cargo room, passenger volume with an enhanced roster of available features and what Chevrolet is expecting to be the best-in-class third-row legroom.

This will be Chevrolet's fourth updated crossover or SUV within a year, joining the Trax, Bolt EV and 2018 Equinox.