Children approached by stranger in city of New Baltimore

WXYZ - New Baltimore police are looking for man who approached children on January 21 and January 23.

Police say the man was driving a maroon or burgundy Ford E-Series van with no windows.

In the first instance, the man reportedly approached children who were able to run away and call police.

In the second incident, the man followed a young girl to her home after she was dropped off by an Anchor Bay school bus.

He was last seen driving the van on southbound County Line to Main Street.

The man is described as a white male in his early 20s with a short, scruffy beard. He also has tattoos on his neck and arms.

If you think you've seen the man or the van he is driving call New Baltimore Police at 586-725-2181