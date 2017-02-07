Child's hair pulled out after getting caught in Chuck E Cheese ticket muncher

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A trip to a Sterling Heights Chuck E. Cheese Saturday turned scary for an Oakland Township mom.

“It was very traumatic,” says Michaelena Dodge.

She and her 3-year-old daughter were at the restaurant, when she says her daughter bent over by the ticket machine to grab a bag. Her hair got caught in the machine yanking her towards it.

“I thought it was going to take her scalp off.”

Her mom says she had to physically pry her daughter’s head from the machine, causing her daughter’s hair to come out. She has been left with bald spots and required medical attention for head pain.

The parent company of Chuck E Cheese released a statement, which reads: