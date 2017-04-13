City selling Detroit IDs at discount today, applicants also receive Lyft credits

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit IDs will be sold for a discounted rate of $10 today.

The identification cards, which give all Detroiters access to city services and help them open a checking account, usually cost $25.



If that's not enough incentive to sign up, applicants will also get $25 in ride-credits for Lyft.



It's the first time Detroit ID applicants will get a Lyft code, good for $5 off five separate rides.



Detroit ID applications will be available between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Lasky Recreation Center on Fenelon Street.

