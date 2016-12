(WXYZ) - A deplorable apartment building without heat or water is being shut down by the city of Detroit as dozens of residents scramble to find new housing.



The move by the city comes after Action News exposed the living conditions.

Residents received notice of the move out, and the city arrived late today to assist. It appears most residents are complying with the plan.

Those without other housing options, are being bussed to a city shelter, where they will be cared for.

The city will work with residents who need more time to vacate their unit.

The building owner was fined $10,000.