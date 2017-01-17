Class action lawsuit settlement means anyone who bought milk in Michigan since 2003 is due a refund

Light rain
HI: 46°
LO: 33°
HI: 43°
LO: 34°
HI: 47°
LO: 32°
Refund for milk buyers because of class action lawsuit
LONDON - DECEMBER 10: .(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - If you bought milk -- or any dairy products in Michigan or the last 14 years you could be owed a refund.
Michigan is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers.
The $52-million settlement accuses dairy farmers of price-fixing.
Anyone who bought any milk product, at any grocery store or retailer since 2003 is eligible.
No proof of purchase is needed.
The estimated refund will be between $45 and $70 per person.
You have until January 31 to file a claim.
Click here to file a claim and get more information.
(NOTE: It appears as if the website has been overwhelmed with traffic, so you may get a note saying you have reached a dead page. If that is the case, keep trying the link, the page comes back online intermittently)