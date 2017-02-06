Comedy Central will buy you a beer for "Detroiters" premiere

(WXYZ) - The series premiere of "Detroiters" is Tuesday night on Comedy Central, and with the premiere, the network is offering to buy you a beer for the show's premiere.

Created by and co-starring Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, who are both from the area, the series was shot on location.

As a thank you to the city, Comedy Central will buy a round of beers at some Detroit bars on Tuesday during the airing of the premiere.

In all, there are 24 bars participating, 21 of which are in Detroit and three in Hamtramck. For the entire list, click here.

The offer begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. while supplies last at the bar, and you must be at the bar for the show's premiere.

For more information, click here.