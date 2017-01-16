Communities coast-to-coast plan events for National Day of Racial Healing

Communities across the country are planning a wide-range of events to highlight the National Day of Racial Healing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The day's activities, initiated by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) through its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) enterprise, will unite civic, religious, community and philanthropic organizations in collaborations to facilitate racial healing.

Communities in several cities, including New Orleans and Lansing and Kalamazoo, Michigan, will host screenings of the acclaimed documentary series, America Divided, as part of their racial healing day activities. America Divided is an EPIX Original eight-part docu-series from executive producers Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes and Common that features stunning narratives detailing inequality in education, housing, healthcare, labor, criminal justice and the political system.

Other selected National Day of Racial Healing activities include:

Civil rights organizations, including the Advancement Project, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, DEMOS, Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society, NAACP, National Congress of American Indians, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, National Council of La Raza, National Urban League, PICO, Poverty & Race Research Action Council and Race Forward.

The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance in Holland, Michigan, is having a meeting of the Allies Working for Social Justice and Environmental Progress in conjunction with the National Day of Racial Healing. They'll be working to finalize strategies they have developed to address the most pressing issues in the community.

For more information on the National Day of Racial Healing and other activities being held around the country, visit http://www.dayofracialhealing.com/

If you would like to share what your community is doing, please email it to lg2@wkkf.org.

(WXYZ) -