Community rallies against state's proposed school closures

(WXYZ) - A Detroit community is rallying against the state's proposed school closures. It comes in response from the state late last month that 38 schools were at risk of getting the axe, the majority of which are in Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The rally took place at Osborn High School, and the community says they're ready to fight back.

Community members, parents and students came together for the rally to protect their schools. 24 of the 38 schools are in the Detroit public system, including Osborn and two other high schools housed in the same building.

DPS Interim Superintendent Alicia Merriweather was in attendance, saying she will put up a fight for more resources.

A final determination on closures is expected by March 1, after the state considers whether a shutdown would cause a hardship for students.