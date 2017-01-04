Confusion over past criminal conviction haunts Dearborn fire chief

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Joseph Murray is by many accounts, an upstanding and accomplished fire chief.



His employment records, obtained by 7 Action News, show a long resume of service and letters of recommendation.



But a criminal conviction from his past---an apparent failure to get it wiped from his record---and confusion over whether he properly disclosed it on some City of Dearborn applications, including when applying to be chief, has some agitators in the community crying foul.



It all stems from a 1997 incident when the chief was 18, living in Chicago, and going by the name Joseph Williams. Working at a convenience store, police reports say he grabbed a co-worker, throwing him face down on the trunk of a car and repeatedly punching and kicking the victim.



He was charged with battery, a misdemeanor, and sentenced to community service and probation.



He would soon move to Michigan and begin his firefighting career, hired by Dearborn in 2004.



But on some of his job applications, including when he applied to be chief in 2012, he was asked 'have you ever been convicted for any violation of the law?' He checks, "no".



When first hired in 2004, he did disclose he was, 'involved in a teenage fist fight' and the charge was 'expunged' from his record.



When we visited the chief yesterday, he also told us the charge was expunged, so he didn't feel the need to put it on his chief's application.



However, we spoke with the Circuit Clerk of Court in Chicago, which revealed the charge was in fact never expunged, and his record still stands.



Late today, through the city, the chief provided documents which appear to show an effort was made to expunge the conviction in question.



Court officials in Chicago tell Action News the chief has some legal work that needs to happen to get this charge expunged. They say if the case was expunged they would not have access to his records. Its unclear why the request for expungement doesn't appear to have made it to the courts.



The city, after speaking with the chief, released a statement from the Mayor:



The Chief's performance in leading the department has confirmed that he was the right choice when I hired him. He had outstanding credentials both with real-life experience and in his academic accomplishments at the time I chose him, and he has applied all of that experience in his leadership with the department.



Our Fire Department has always been top notch, but he has brought it to a new level since becoming chief in 2012, including reducing our insurance rates because of the changes within our department, enhancing training opportunities for the safety for our firefighters, and improving technology and equipment for the benefit of firefighters and our residents. He also has brought millions of dollars in grants to our city, including grants to provide thousands of free smoke detectors to households without them.



And the truth is, he did disclose his past in two previous applications with the city. The first time was 10 years before he applied to be fire chief and he consented to a background check. He didn't try to hide his past.



He also had experience with other respected institutions, which valued his contributions. He was the manager of the critical care and trauma support unit at a local hospital, and he also taught fire science classes at a regional university.



I am much more interested in all of his achievements since he was 19 years old. His performance has continually proven his character.

