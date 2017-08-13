Pastor Dennis Wegner of Troy Church of Nazarene is getting a look at something he says he hasn't seen in several months -- contractors picking up on a project he says he was told would be finished in May.

Last October, the pastor forked over 8 thousand dollars to Hamilton Asphalt & Concrete to replace a portion of the church parking lot.

But the contractor, he says, rarely appeared on the job, while several phone calls to the pastor went unanswered.

That's when our Channel 7 Taking Action team got involved and questioned why the contractor had failed to return to the job.

Just an hour after that story went to air, the company returned to begin work once again. The contractor declined an on camera interview but told Channel 7 that it was all just a big misunderstanding.

The contractor says there were some delays initially due to weather and later, due to scheduling -- and expects the job will be done on Monday.

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) -