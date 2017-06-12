Could a beach be coming to part of the Detroit River?

DETROIT (AP MODIFIED) - The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation says 33 projects across the U.S. will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge.

Winners announced Monday include five projects each in Detroit and Philadelphia as well as efforts in Miami and more than a dozen other communities. Projects seek to help attract and keep residents, expand economic opportunities and create a culture of civic engagement.

One of the highlights includes efforts in Detroit to make a beach along part of the Detroit River. It appears the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy was awarded $225,000 in the challenge to create the beach on Atwater Street.

The organization tells 7 Action News that the beach project will cost $1 million in total and that this prize will help them get closer to the goal.

Other communities that are winners in the challenge include Aberdeen, South Dakota; Biloxi, Mississippi; Bradenton, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Duluth, Minnesota; Gary, Indiana; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lexington, Kentucky; Macon, Georgia; San Jose, California; and Wichita, Kansas.

