Crews rescue dogs trapped in water under Dix Ave. in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fire and police crews helped rescue two dogs that were trapped in the water under Dix Ave. in Dearborn on Thursday morning.

We're told the dogs were trying to eat dead fish, so they jumped onto a piece of wood. That piece of wood sunk and it got stuck.

Sources believe the dogs had been trapped there for a long time, and they couldn't reach them. Eventually, the fire department launched a boat from Melvindale to help rescue the dogs.

Right now, the dogs are at an emergency vet. One dog was in bad shape and collapsing when they got it out. They believe the dog might have hypothermia.