Crews rescue person who went through the ice on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The U.S. Coast Guard confirms crews have rescued a man who fell through the ice on Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township.

Officials say it happened near the Michigan Department of Natural Resources boat ramp on Jefferson.

We're told the Macomb County Sheriff and the Harrison Township Fire Department assisted in the rescue.

The victim, we're told, was talking to crews and has since been transported to a nearby hospital.

