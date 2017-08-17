Dairy Fresh Foods closing in metro Detroit after nearly 100 years

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dairy Fresh Brand is closing its doors this fall after nearly 100 years in business.

The Taylor-based food distributor will begin laying off all of its 180 employees beginning Oct. 13, 2017 through Oct. 27, 2017. That's according to a document filed with the Michigan Workforce Development Agency.

According to Dairy Fresh's website, the company is a multi-generation, family run business that started when Abraham Must made and sold bulk fresh curd and cheeses in the 1920s.

His youngest of eight children, Meyer "Mike" Must joined the business early on and died in 1997. His wife, Mary, continued to run the business, according to the company's website.

Up until 1996, they used the name Detroit City Dairy, Inc., and now distribute food products, many under its own private label. They supply food in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

They operate out of a 200,000-square-foot facility in Taylor. It's not clear why they are closing or what will happen with the facility.